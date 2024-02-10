Atletico Madrid defensive star will return for Inter Milan clash

Atletico Madrid face a La Liga trip to Sevilla this weekend as part of a busy run of matches this month.

Diego Simeone’s team continue their push for a top four finish in 2024 with their clash in Andalucia followed by a home tie against Las Palmas on February 17.

That builds towards a Champions League return, away at Inter Milan in a last 16 first leg, and key defender Jose Maria Gimenez will return in time.

The Uruguayan international has not been included in the squad travelling to Sevilla, as Simeone looks to manage his return, with Saul Niguez suspended.

Simeone confirmed Gimenez will rejoin full training next week and could feature against Las Palmas as a preparation for facing Inter as per reports from Diario AS.

Alvaro Morata has shaken off a minor injury, to link up with the squad in Sevilla, and victory will Atletico Madrid them in the middle of the battle for a Champions League qualification place.