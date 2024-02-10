17-year-old forward raising eyebrows at Barcelona with impressive training performances

In January, Malian forward Ibrahim Diarra joined Barcelona on an initial trial period. He has been with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side for the last couple of weeks, as he aims to secure a contract.

So far, Diarra has been impressing Marquez and his coaching staff. Sport note that the 17-year-old has made an instant impact, especially in regards to the explosiveness and speed of movement he has shown during training sessions.

Diarra has embedded himself well at Barcelona. His good physical shape means that he has adapted quickly to the club, and his current teammates have also made a strong effort to make his feel included.

Barcelona like what they see so far with Diarra, but there won’t be an imminent decision made in regards to whether he will stay long-term. As he’s only 17, and a non-EU national, he cannot sign a contract until he’s 18, which is not until the 12th of December, over 10 months away.