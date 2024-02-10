11 players outlined as untouchable by Barcelona – eight are 24 or under, Frenkie de Jong not included

Barcelona look to be on course for another important summer transfer window. However, it’s unlikely to be potential arrivals that dominate the news, but rather those that could be leaving. The club’s precarious financial situation means that significant sales will be required, which has forced club officials to reconsider whether certain players are “non-transferable” or not.

The big news of the week has surrounded Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is reportedly open to leaving Barcelona in the summer, and in turn, this has led the club to also consider a departure, especially as he would command a very high transfer fee.

Marca notes that de Jong is no longer considered as untouchable by Barcelona, who are also open to the likes of Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen. In total, there are 11 players that won’t be allowed to leave under any circumstances: Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal – it’s also likely that Vitor Roque is included in this, although he’s probably excluded because he has only just joined.

10 of these are entirely understandable, but it is perhaps surprising that Lewandowski is included in this. He has been notably poor for Barcelona this season, and he’s unlikely to improve significantly between now and the end of his career, given that he is now 35.