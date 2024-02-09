Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s gross response to fan throwing scarf at him in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has a singular mind, and that is perhaps the thing which has allowed him to triumph at the top of the game over such a long period. Since being benched by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United though, his decision-making seems to be on the decline faster than any of his physical capabilities.

Ronaldo made a number of eyebrow-raising statements during the latest Globe Soccer Awards, and seemingly continues to grow frustrated at the ‘Messi’ taunts during games. It has been a feature of his latter career outside of England that fans will chant Messi at him, and after it happened again, Ronaldo appears to say ‘I am here, not Messi’ to the crowd – although is unconfirmed.

What is clear is that as he is going down the Al-Nassr tunnel, two fans throw Al-Hilal scarfs at him. He bends down to pick one up, and rubs it on his crotch before throwing it away, in another baffling show of immaturity from a player accustomed to the highest pressure.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr had just lost to Al-Hilal 2-0 in a friendly – the pair are separated by seven points in the Saudi Pro League, with the latter well on course for the title at the halfway point.

