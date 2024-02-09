Top Deco choice for Barcelona job ruled out by Joan Laporta

The next Barcelona manager looks as if it will come from President Joan Laporta’s preferred choices, and not those of Sporting Director Deco. While the former is reported to prefer a German manager this summer, the Portuguese was more keen on going for a lower-profile coach, his preferred choice reportedly being Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

The pair played together at the same club under Jose Mourinho, albeit briefly, but have maintained contact since. Deco likes the fact that he is able to work with what he is given, has experience, and can handle pressure. In addition, he is also a client of agent Jorge Mendes, who Barcelona have been dealing with closely for some time, and is leaving Porto at the end of his contract this season.

Yet according to Sport, he will not be the next coach at Barcelona. They say he was offered to Barcelona by Mendes, but Laporta told him in no uncertain terms that he was not in their plans to replace Xavi Hernandez. He feels that Conceicao’s style of play does not fit thast of Barcelona, partly influenced by the fact he tends to use a 4-4-2 formation.

It looks as if one of Julian Nagelsmann or Hansi Flick are in good stead to take over the job, while Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi is also highly regarded.

The Blaugrana appear to be making decisions on coaches now though, and it may not be long before they open talks in order to begin their plans for next season. No doubt Sporting Director Deco will need input from the new man in the job before he makes calls on signings.