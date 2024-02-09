Sevilla delay Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas contract renewals

A potential La Liga relegation battle could delay Sevilla offering contract renewals to Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas.

The veteran pair are out of contract at the end of the season with the Andalucians currently three points above the drop zone.

Both players have remained as consistent squad options, despite the managerial upheaval at Sevilla, with 13 La Liga starts each.

Ramos signed a one year deal, after arriving as a free transfer last summer, with Navas coming to the end of a three-year agreement.

As per the latest from Relevo, Sevilla are pausing all contract talks until June, with Navas expected to sign for a further year, on reduced terms.

The club are confident of retaining Ramos, with the former Spain captain impressing on his return to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with another 12 months on the table.

Both players could receive offers for join former teammate Ivan Rakitic in the Saudi Pro League if they opt against accepting Sevilla’s offer.