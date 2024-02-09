Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could return for Champions League quarter-finals

Carlo Ancelotti has been chopping and changing in goal all season since Thibaut Courtois tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of the La Liga season. However he may not have to make any more decisions in that regard, as the Belgium goalkeeper can see the end of the road on the horizon.

According to Marca, Courtois, who is now training back on the grass at Valdebebas, could return to fitness at the end of March or beginning of April. Real Madrid are in no rush, and do not want him to skip any steps of his recovery. He has entered the final phase of his recuperation though, where he looks to build strength, reaction speed and trust in his knee though. Los Blancos have even asked him to slow things down to avoid risks.

It is not insignificant though, as they could have what was the best goalkeeper in the world for many before his injury. If they can get past RB Leipzig in the Round of 16, then he could return for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, then Courtois could be in goal. The first leg will take place on the 9th or 10th of April, and the second leg will be held a week later, just whne Courtois is supposed to be back.