Paris Saint-Germain unleash mammoth offer to persuade Kylian Mbappe to reject Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have still not given up on Kylian Mbappe, despite reports he has made up his mind to leave the club for Real Madrid in the summer. Mbappe is yet to communicate his decision to CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and it appears he will fight to the end – with a lot of resources.

Mbappe reportedly wants a contract of €50m per year, with a signing bonus of €125m and a portion of his image rights to sign for Los Blancos. Yet Real Madrid want Mbappe to become part of their salary structure, which would mean roughly halving those demands, but coming in at a similar wage to Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior.

Le Parisien journalist Francois David has told El Chiringuito that Mbappe does not get given a larger contract than his teammates, then he is more than capable of rejecting Los Blancos for a fourth time. He already has an offer that would dwarf that of Real Madrid on the table from PSG too.

As carried by Diario AS, Mbappe would earn €160m over the course of the two-year deal that they have offered him. On the same programme, Josep Pedrerol, who has links to Florentino Perez, claims that Real Madrid want him to show that he wants to join the club by sacrificing financial gain.

Perez is of the opinion that Mbappe behaved poorly with them in 2022, something he is willing to overlook, but wants to see some form of change in the French forward. They want to set the terms of the deal and the timeline, relying on Mbappe to cede in negotiations as some sort of recompense for leaving them at the altar two years ago.

Once again it looks as if the saga has turned in the opposite direction. As was the case last time, it appears everyone outside of the Mbappe camp could be led a merry dance trying to bring Mbappe in.