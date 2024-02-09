Barcelona

‘My contracts ends’ – Joan Laporta preference for Barcelona opens door to summer move

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new manager, but a large part of their search may depend more on who is available this summer. The Blaugrana will not have a large budget with which to tempt managers or pay off their current clubs, immediately giving those coaches without a contract an advantage. One of them is Julian Nagelsmann.

The latest from Barcelona is that President Joan Laporta would prefer a manager from the German coaching system, referencing Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern Munich manager Tuchel has eased away from speculation, while Klopp appears not to be available.

That is not the case for Julian Nagelsmann. The current Germany manager was asked about his future beyond the Euros this summer, which he is currently preparing for, and made it clear that there were no guarantees he would be there after the tournament.

Nagelsmann would be a high-profile option for Barcelona, but has tended to have short stints at his clubs. Despite successful spells at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, his time at Bayern saw him struggle to handle the pressure, although he will obviously now be wiser for the experience. It would also be far from an ideal start to his career there if he was to take over, as he would be arriving late to preseason potentially, and would not be able to fully focus on planning the summer with Sporting Director Deco.

 

