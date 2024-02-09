La Liga joint top scorer passed fit for Real Madrid clash

Girona will have star striker Artem Dovbyk available for their La Liga trip to Real Madrid.

The Catalan side head to the Spanish capital looking to maintain their title challenge against Los Blancos.

Despite their impressive performances so far this season, Girona remain as firm underdogs in the race, with their task this weekend complicated by absences.

Key duo Yangel Herrera and Daley Blind are missing from the squad, due to suspension, with head coach Michel Sanchez serving the first match of a two-game touchline ban.

However, there is been some positive news ahead of the trip to Madrid, with top scorer Dovbyk making a shock return from a knee injury.

The striker looked certain to miss out, but he will now lead the Girona attack, with 14 league goals already scored.

Dovbyk will go head-to-head with joint La Liga top scorer Jude Bellingham in this tie, with the England midfielder level on 14 scored so far in his debut campaign in Madrid.