La Liga chief claims Real Madrid have ’55-60%’ on Kylian Mbappe deal

Real Madrid are edging closer to a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Los Blancos remain calmly confident of wrapping up a move to bring the France captain to the Spanish capital.

With Mbappe unwilling to activate a 12 month extension clause in his PSG contract he will be a free agent in June.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached out to Mbappe’s camp with a mega money contract to complete the final stage of talks.

With a transfer moving closer, La Liga president Javier Tebas was asked about his view on Real Madrid’s drive for Mbappe, and he hinted it is almost complete.

“I said the chances were around 50% some weeks ago, now it’s more like 55-60%.

“Every day that passes, and Mbappe does not sign a new contract at PSG, the percentage increases”, he told an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano.

🚨 Javier Tebas rates Real Madrid's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe at over 50% https://t.co/kiaPqoQghU — Football España (@footballespana_) February 9, 2024

Tebas was also quizzed about Real Madrid also bringing in Alphonso Davies in 2024, with his Bayern Munich contract expiring in 2025, and he claimed a double deal is possible.

Any move for Davies is less progressed than the push for Mbappe with Bayern Munich hoping to keep the Canadian international in Bavaria on a renewed deal.