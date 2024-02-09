Koke and Atletico Madrid hit contract renewal block

Atletico Madrid captain Koke is no closer to agreeing a contract extension at the club in 2024.

The experienced midfielder set a new club benchmark this season as he became the top appearance maker in Atletico Madrid history.

The 32-year-old currently stands on 616 official games for his boyhood club but his future is unclear in the Spanish capital.

His current deal expires at the end of the season with frustration growing over the club’s rumoured renewal offer.

As per the latest update from Relevo, there are two key changes to Koke’s prospective new contract, including a salary cut.

The new package could involve a wage drop from €7m per year to less than €4m with an extension until 2026 put forward by the club.

Despite the possible setback, Koke has consistently stated his desire to stay on and retire at Atletico Madrid, as talks continue.

Previous links to Saudi Arabia remain in the background, but Koke wants to end his career in Madrid, if an agreement can be reached.