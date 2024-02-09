Carlo Ancelotti gives updates on Nacho, Vinicius and Antonio Rudiger fitness ahead of Real Madrid-Girona

Real Madrid look as if they will head into their top of the table clash with Girona pairing up Antonio Rudiger with Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence, all things being well. Dani Carvajal has been filling in during training all week as Rudiger recovers from a bruised thigh. Nacho Fernandez will not make it back from a muscle strain.

Ancelotti was positive about the fitness of Rudiger, although he was keen to mention they would not run any risks. Vinicius Junior has also been out of training earlier in the week with a neck problem, but is likely to play.

Rüdiger trained today and feels good. If he is fine, at his best, he will play tomorrow, if not, we will not risk it, although it is a part of the body without too much risk. Today he felt good , let’s see tomorrow. Vinicius is fine.”

However Nacho Fernandez will focus on making it back for their Champions League clash on Tuesday evening with RB Leipzig.

He started individual work today and by Tuesday he will be fine,” Ancelotti explained.

Ancelotti was also asked what advice he had been giving to Dani Carvajal, who has been filling in during the absence of Rudiger and Nacho.

“I can’t say much to Carvajal, but he is one of the best experts there is. When Rudiger plays, he gives a lot of advice to Tchouameni, but we can’t say anything to Carvajal, because he knows perfectly how a centre-back plays. In small games, he has always been a central defender.”

Los Blancos did not defend too badly against Atletico Madrid, but did look vulnerable from crosses again, which ended up costing them. Ultimately, Madridistas will probably feel more comfortable if it is Rudiger and Tchouameni at the back, even against the best attack in La Liga. There is less of a height deficit, and Nacho’s form has dropped off lately.