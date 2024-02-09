Carlo Ancelotti makes bold Toni Kroos retirement call

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered an open response to Toni Kroos’ contract renewal plans.

The former German international is out of contract in Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season with speculation ongoing over his plans to stay on.

Kroos has hinted at his desire to remain in Madrid, and retire in the Spanish capital, but only if he retains a consistent role in the Spanish capital.

His current deal expires at the end of the campaign with rumours growing over his willingness to sign another 12 month extension.

Kroos is happy with his ongoing first team role in Ancelotti’s plans and he will be a key feature in the coming weeks.

Ancelotti insisted the decision will be made by Kroos and his family, but the veteran Italian hinted at his confidence on the 34-year-old extending his bond in Madrid, amid rumours he could call time on his career this summer.

“It’s a decision he will make, at the right time and in the best way. If he was to retire in four months, he would have some character, some balls”, as per quotes from Diario AS.