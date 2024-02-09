Bayern Munich evaluating Real Madrid target at left-back as potential Alphonso Davies replacement

Real Madrid are looking to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, but it appears both clubs have zeroed in on the same alternative option if they are left without Davies. Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez has been the best in La Liga this season, and seems likely to be snapped up this summer.

The Bavarian giants are trying to renew the contract of Davies ahead of this summer, with his deal ending in 2025. The Canadian star will be sold if they cannot do so, avoiding losing him for free, and Real Madrid have asked Davies not to renew his deal in Munich.

However their alternative for the position could well be Gutierrez. He was sold to Girona, two seasons ago, but they have 50% of his sell-on fee, and an €8m buyback clause, making him a steal should they go back in for him. Other clubs, including Manchester City and Arsenal, have been linked with him too, and his release clause for everyone else is €40m.

According Tobi Altschaffl, Bayern are closely monitoring the left-back market in case Davies does move on, and Gutierrez is one of the options.

Bayern are monitoring Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez (22). Christoph Freund and his scouts are intensively watching the left-back market as long as Alphonso Davies' future is uncertain [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/IhczQCnVzN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2024

The pair have played vastly different roles this season. Davies stands out for his raw pace and ability to beat his man, and looks to get to the byline. While Gutierrez is quick, and previously had played more of an orthodox full-back role, this season he has stood out for his work underlapping and moving into midfield, leaving the flank for Savio.