Barcelona will stand in the way of Bayern Munich move for one of four ‘untouchables’

Barcelona will be forced into sales this summer, and the big question this week has been who will Deco and Joan Laporta consider expendable. There are not many assets out of question currently, in fact, just four players are immune to market forces in the upcoming transfer window.

Star defender Ronald Araujo is one of the candidates for a major sale, with the Uruguayan reportedly open to a move, and Bayern Munich willing to spend €100m on him. The Blaugrana will try to renew Araujo’s deal, currently running until 2026, but according to Esport3, he is one of the quartet that Deco will not consider offers for.

Joining him on that list are Gavi, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, a trio of the best young talents in Spanish football. However he would consider offers for veterans like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan. Frenkie de Jong is the big news, as he is now open to an exit, and so are the Blaugrana, putting his future in doubt.

It will certainly be a chaotic summer in the Catalan capital, and Deco will be at the eye of the storm. While it is no doubt a tricky situation, his decisions on both reshaping the squad and bringing in a new manager will shape the perception of him.