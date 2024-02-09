Barcelona have opened talks with coaches to replace Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona have begun their search for a new manager, and despite Sporting Director Deco claiming on Wednesday that they are not thinking about the matter just yet, as they ‘assimilate’ the departure of Xavi Hernandez this summer, that is no longer the case.

According to Matteo Moretto, Barcelona begun speaking to different coaches about the possibility of taking over. That information was revealed on The Daily Briefing, and while earlier links to Thiago Motta have died down, Moretto explained that the futures of both Motta and Antonio Conte most likely lie in Serie A next season. The latter had reportedly been offered to the Blaugrana.

🚨 Xabi Alonso, alongside Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, and Roberto De Zerbi, is an option to replace Xavi. @ffpolo @sergisoleMD pic.twitter.com/LH1TUtwuAf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 9, 2024

Furthermore, there are also doubts around the option of Roberto de Zerbi. Not only is the Brighton manager a candidate for the Liverpool job, but also has a hefty €12m release clause in his contract. Handing the keys to de Zerbi would be a big investment both financially and in terms of the person, as per Moretto.

Earlier on Friday it emerged that Barcelona President Joan Laporta had told Jorge Mendes that he was not interested in Porto coach Sergio Conceicao, who was supposedly Deco’s preferred choice. The pair will have to come to an agreement on the new coach, but the early signs are that Laporta will hold much of the weight in the discussions.