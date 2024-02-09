Barcelona dealt fresh financial blow after Spanish court ruling

Barcelona’s financial situation has slipped into deeper trouble following a ruling by a Spanish court.

The Catalan giants have been working to balance their delicate fiscal picture in the last 12 months with player sales bringing in key funds.

Broadcast contracts and the activation of several fresh financial levers have also eased the burden on club president Joan Laporta.

However, the Spanish National Court have now confirmed their ruling, which requires Barcelona to pay around €23M of income tax relating to the years 2012 to 2015, based on salaries paid to agents.

The focus of the decision relates to payments made by Barcelona to agents, which is defined as taxable income to be paid by the club, with penalties now incurred.

Barcelona are expected to launch an appeal on the decision in the coming weeks with the club stating their dealings in the matter were made in good faith with frustration over similar football club verdicts not mirroring this response.