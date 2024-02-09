Barcelona contact Premier League side for 22-year-old midfielder, price tag set as Arsenal and Chelsea compete

Barcelona are looking for a midfielder this summer – it’s something the club has openly admitted to in January too – and Sporting Director Deco is already addressing the issue. Whether he will be able to bring in the player he wants is another matter.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been on Barcelona’s radar for several months, and previously it has been reported that Deco has sounded out his agents over a potential move. Now Sport say he has been in contact with Everton, to find out how much he would cost.

The Toffees have set a price tag at €60m – something that leaves him well out of reach for Barcelona currently. Part of the equation is the interest in Onana. The marauding Senegalese midfielder has already been the subject of enquiries from Chelsea and Arsenal, the latter being very interested in his signature.

🚨 Deco has contacted Everton midfielder Onana. The English club want €60m, while Barça don't want to pay more than €40m. @albert_masnou — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 9, 2024

If either of those sides do decide to move for Onana, then it would appear to be a lost cause. Deco has set a limit of €40m to try and secure his signature, and will have to negotiate a miracle if he is to make it happen. The Portuguese is keen to bring in someone of his profile though, feeling a more physically imposing present in the middle of the pitch would aid the team, while Xavi has prioritised other qualities first.

While it is Deco’s job to find the best option for Barcelona, he was right in saying that the market for midfielders capable of starting moves and breaking up the opposition’s counters is an expensive one. He will not be aware of what he has to spend for some time either, as the Blaugrana need to make sales before they sign.