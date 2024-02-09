Atletico Madrid will consider second approach for Celtic star Matt O’Riley

Atletico Madrid will again look into signing another central midfielder this coming summer, according to the latest in Spain. Los Colchoneros signed 18-year-old wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp in January, but will look at the situation again in several months time.

Captain Koke Resurreccion is still yet to sign a contract renewal, which will impact matters one way or another according to Matteo Moretto. He informed The Daily Briefing that they will look at bringing another option in anyway.

🎙️ Rodrigo De Paul: “I hope my best version has not yet been seen.” pic.twitter.com/z29LkDlEQM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 9, 2024

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer admitted during the week that he would have been open to a move to the Metropolitano in the summer, and Moretto says that he is still on the agenda. Also in their minds is Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, whom they had a loan to buy bid turned down for in January. Both have interest from England too, and Los Rojiblancos will have to compete for their signatures.

With Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Pablo Barrios, Vermeeren, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez and eventually Thomas Lemar competing for places, one of their issues convincing Wieffer or O’Riley may be the competition for places. Already it is the most difficult position to start in for Diego Simeone, and that’s before Vermeeren has settled, even if they may look to move one or two of those names on in the summer too.