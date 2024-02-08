“We’re already making history” – Savio talks Girona and reveals Real Madrid star as idol ahead of La Liga title race showdown

Girona’s trip to Real Madrid is the big match-up of MD24, and it could be a pivotal match in the La Liga title race. The two teams are separated by just two points going into Saturday’s game, with Los Blancos having that slender advantage.

Ahead of the match, Girona winger Savio, who has been in excellent form this season, spoke to La Liga world to discuss his time at the club. He admitted to being taken aback by his teammates and head coach Michel Sanchez too upon his arrival in Catalonia.

“When I arrived here, I remember on my first day of training I was surprised by all the players on the team, and also the coach’s demanding nature. After the session, I told my family that these players have a lot of quality.”

Savio also reiterated his belief that he and his Girona teammates can defy the odds to win La Liga this season.

“Together we’ll make more history. We’re already doing it, but have to keep winning game by game.”

Finally, the 19-year-old also spoke on his footballing heroes growing up, and he also revealed that a possible opposition player on Saturday is his idol.

“Ronaldinho was crazily good, he was a very talented player with the ball. Ronaldo Nazario too, although he was more of a scorer. My idol in football history is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.”

