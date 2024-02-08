UEFA Nations League draw: Spain found out Group A opponents as they begin title defence

The draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League has taken place on Thursday evening. Spain, who won the last instalment of the competition last summer, defeating Croatia in the final in the Netherlands, continue in Group A, and they found out the teams they will be facing in their group.

La Roja were drawn in Group A4, where they will face Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia – a tough group for Luis de la Fuente’s side, although considering that they avoided the likes of France, Belgium and Germany, they will be rather pleased with that result, as they look to quality for the finals once again.

The truth is that Spain would feel confident taking on anyone in Europe, as they aim to begin another golden generation under de la Fuente. This summer’s European Championships in Germany will be fully focused on first, before the UEFA Nations League kicks off after that in September.