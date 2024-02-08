Robert Lewandowski move another clue for Barcelona future as finances bite hard

Barcelona are looking to reshape their squad this summer within the limits of what they can spend, and it is no secret that they will have to sell to do so. As the season has gone on and Robert Lewandowski has continued to look below par, there has been speculation that Barcelona might try to jettison their second-highest wage this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia. That talk has quietened in recent weeks, and his latest property move suggests that it will be killed dead.

According to Diario AS, who quote information from Barca Reservat, Lewandowski and wife Anna Lewandowska are planning on moving home in the summer. They are currently in a house rented to them by Real Betis defender Marc Bartra, but are now building a mansion for their family of four in Garraf, near the Castelldelfells area, popular with beachgoers and celebrities alike. Enjoying their life in Barcelona, it appears the pair could remain in Barcelona long-term, like Louis van Gaal or Ronald Koeman, although they also have a mansion in Mallorca.

Lewandowski will turn 36 next year and enter the final year of his contract, although he has an option for another season. While he remains top scorer for the Blaugrana, it will be interesting to see how the new manager approaches the situation. The Polish striker looks to be on the slope downhill, but it seems too early to place the responsibility on Vitor Roque’s shoulders to take over the number nine duties.