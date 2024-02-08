Revealed: The reason why Barcelona are open to selling Jules Kounde this summer

Barcelona are expected to have to make significant sales this summer in order to continue improving their ongoing financial problems. One of those that looks to be on the chopping block is Jules Kounde, with reports emerging that the Catalan club are open to selling the French defender.

Kounde has been a key player for Barcelona since arriving from Sevilla in the summer of 2022, so this stance can be considered as surprising. However, as MD have revealed, there is solid reasoning behind the club wishing to cash in on Kounde this summer.

The report states that Kounde is not considered to be in Barcelona’s long-term plans, as their idea is to have Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi as their first-choice central defenders going forward. The latter has broken on to the scene this season, and has shown a level way beyond his years, which has impressed club officials.

Barcelona believe that Kounde could be open to leaving, especially if he loses his place as a first team regular. The big question would regard how much of a transfer fee he would command, as it’s imperative for the Blaugrana to make as much money as possible.