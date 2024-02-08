Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos mulling over two key decisions, but Juventus ruled out

Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos is once again approaching the end of his deal in the Spanish capital, and the perfect poker player, he has all of the cards in his hands. Los Blancos will leave the decision up to him as to whether he wishes to extend his deal another year.

There is optimism at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kroos remains a crucial part of the team, and is a starter in big games, based on merit. That Carlo Ancelotti continues to see him as a starter works in favour of another season at Real Madrid though, and if he believes he will remain a starter next season, then that could be the difference. Within the dressing room, there is hope that he will eventually continue with them next season.

Kroos has openly talked about retirement, and has made it clear he does not want to extend his career longer than necessary, and does want to go out on top. Relevo say he is keen to avoid a season like Luka Modric is currently having, coming in and out of the side.

It was reported in Italy that Juventus would offer him a chance to continue his career if he did not extend with Los Blancos, but that option is discarded: Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid.

There is another major decision for Kroos to mull over though too. Germany continue in their attempts to bring Kroos out of retirement for the Euros in his home country this summer, and Julian Nagelsmann feels he could be key. For the 34-year-old, he sees that it could be a ‘last dance’ style of exit from the international scene, but is keen to compete for the trophy, with Germany being involved in embarrassing group stage exits at the last two World Cups.

One of the underrated factors in Kroos’ club decision could be the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. If the French forward does sign for Los Blancos, then Ancelotti must rejig his system again. Should he intend on playing a front three of Vinicius Junior, Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes, it would leave Jude Bellingham competing for a more orthodox midfield spot. That will increase Kroos’ competition and he may fear for his place, even if he has arguably been their best midfielder this season.