Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni begins YouTube interview series

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni will take his many talents to the screen this week, as he begins a new series of interviews. The French midfielder had previously conducted a similar project with ESN Media, interviewing French-Tunisian actor Hakim Jemili.

Now, according to Marca, he will launch a new version of the series called ‘The Bridge’, where he exchanges thoughts and ideas with other people at the top of their fields. Due on the first edition of the series are Thierry Henry, MMA Champion Francis Nganno, Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili and business leader and host of the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast Steven Bartlett, which is the most listened to in Europe.

Part of the enterprise is to gain an insight into the minds and careers of other star performers to try and incorporate their methods into his own life. He joins Toni Kroos in his move into podcasting, who has a popular German show with brother Felix Kroos called ‘Einfach mal Luppen’.