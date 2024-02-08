Real Madrid player ends speculation over future – ‘Obviously I would like to stay’

Real Madrid have been dealing with speculation over their goalkeeping situation all season, following an injury to Thibaut Courtois that has kept him sidelined for the entire campaign so far. However it appears the situation is beginning to settle.

Loaning in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, he was the first-choice until an injury in October, at which point Andriy Lunin began competing for his spot. While the two continue to rotate, Real Madrid appear to have decided not to pursue a permanent deal for Kepa this summer.

Lunin’s future also seemed unclear. He has 18 months left on his deal, and before Christmas he was linked with a move to Celtic, potentially in pursuit of first-team football on a regular basis. Now it looks more likely that he will remain at the club next season.

🙏 "ENTENDÍ perfectamente que FICHARAN otro PORTERO". 😕 "¿Mi FUTURO? No lo sé ni yo, me gustaría quedarme". LUNIN se sincera EN EXCLUSIVA con @marcosbenito9 #ChiringuitoLunin. pic.twitter.com/UFj2t2EuPW — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 8, 2024

Remarking to El Chiringuito that he ‘completely understood’ the decision to loan in Kepa, he said it did not come as a surprise to him. While he did admit that ‘you never know what can happen’, asked about his future, Lunin was clear – ‘Obviously I would like to stay.’

This, coupled with recent reports that Real Madrid want Lunin to back up Courtois next season, seem to clarify that this will be the case. Whether he gets a new contract beyond 2025 is another matter, but it looks like one less headache for Los Blancos this summer.