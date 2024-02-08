Real Madrid handed Vinicius Junior boost ahead of La Liga title race showdown with Girona

One of the biggest matches in the La Liga season takes place on Saturday evening, with Real Madrid hosting Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. The teams are separated by just two points in first and second, with Los Blancos currently holding that slender advantage.

Real Madrid will be aiming to extend that lead to five points, and their chances of doing so have been boosted. Vinicius Junior suffered a spinal injury during the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s Madrid derby, and despite having failed to recover in recent days, he has now returned to full training with his teammates, as per Diario AS.

The Brazilian forward is aiming to start against Girona, and the expectation is that he will be picked by Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti if he is fit. It would then be interesting to see who starts alongside him, as Brahim Diaz was excellent against Atletico Madrid, whereas Rodrygo has been off the boil in recent weeks.