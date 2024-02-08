Real Madrid facing strong competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for top defensive target

Real Madrid are on course to have a very busy summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe looks to be finally on his way, although at this stage, there has been an official announcement from anyone. The world-class Paris Saint-Germain forward may not be the only big name to join, as a move for Alphonso Davies is also planned.

Davies is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2025, and if he doesn’t sign a new deal before the summer, he is expected to be available for a lower fee. This would appeal greatly to Los Blancos, who see the Canadian as being their first-choice left-back for many years to come.

However, it won’t be straightforward for a deal to be done. Bayern are determined to agree a renewal with Davies, and on top of that, Manchester City and Liverpool have also entered the race, as per HITC.

This situation will be one to keep an eye on over the coming months. Despite this increased competition, Real Madrid will fancy their chances of getting Davies, as they beat out Man City and Liverpool last summer to sign a certain Jude Bellingham.