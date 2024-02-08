Real Betis player denies sexual assault charge, states that relations with alleged victim “were consensual”

With the alleged rape trial of former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves having ended on Wednesday, with a verdict to come in the next few days, a new case involving a current La Liga player has emerged this week.

Real Betis’ Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho was recently reported to authorities after a complaint of sexual assault was made against him. Carvalho is alleged to have drugged a woman in a hotel, before raping her.

As per Relevo, Carvalho has denied the charges against him, stating that the relations between him and the alleged victim “were consensual”. The 31-year-old explained that he has only had two contacts with the complainant, one in Ibiza and another in Seville on the 9th of August, maintaining, in both cases, fully consensual relations with her.

No precautionary measures have been taken by the court, so Carvalho will continue to play with Real Betis, and he’s expected to be in the squad for Friday’s trip to Cadiz, which is an Andalusian derby.