Joan Laporta dream dies swiftly – iconic manager will not respond to Barcelona interest

Barcelona are searching for a new manager, despite Sporting Director Deco claiming they are not yet focusing on finding a replacement for Xavi Hernandez. Already a number of names have been suggested for the Blaugrana, but one has stood out as being labelled ‘the dream’ for President Joan Laporta – Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager also announced in January that he would be leaving Anfield after nine seasons, and would be heading on a sabbatical. Despite that, there have been reports Laporta may try to convince him otherwise, and would throw everything they could into getting him.

However Catalunya Radio report that Klopp has made his mind up, and will not be deterred from taking his year-long break. Regardless of whether Laporta calls him, or what they offer, he will not be managing next season.

This does not exactly come as a surprise. Klopp would be going into a precarious situation, with Barcelona possessing little spending power and relying on youngsters. For someone that is lacking energy as Klopp claimed, it is far from the ideal job right now, and he will have his pick of opportunities going forward.