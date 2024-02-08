Football set for first card changes in over 50 years as blue cards to be introduced by IFAB

Football is set to undergo a significant rule change in the coming years, as the card system is set for its first adjustment in over 50 years.

As reported by The Telegraph (via Diario AS), the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body in charge of dictating the rules of football, intends to announce on Friday the addition of blue cards.

This new card will punish cutting off a promising attack (but not enough to be red), also known as a cynical foul, or excessive protests to a referee (dissent). It will result in the player being sent off for 10 minutes, similar to the way that “sin bins” are used in rugby.

The new card is to be introduced gradually, and it could be seen as early as this season. There’s no word yet on when it could be coming to La Liga, and it remains to be seen how it is met in Spain, where it would have a big impact.