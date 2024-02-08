Ex-Barcelona manager sides with Xavi Hernandez – ‘It’s an attack on your mental health’

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has backed his successor Xavi Hernandez in his comments regarding the experience of coaching at Camp Nou. After announcing his resignation at the end of the season, Xavi told the press that the job was not enjoyable, cruel, and was not worth it – Koeman says it also damaged him.

Koeman has in the past remarked that Xavi has had more support and better resources than he did during his spell on the bench in Barcelona. But he had nothing but sympathy for the current coach regarding the pressure of the job, as he told Good Morning Eredivisie. Diario AS covered his words.

“Being Barca coach is an attack on mental health. It is much more fun to be a Barcelona player than a coach, and Xavi, as a Catalan and a son of the club, has no doubt noticed.”

During his time as Barcelona manager Koeman also suffered a heart issue that briefly hospitalised in.

“[It’s] The hardest thing I’ve ever done. I suffered the pressure and stress. [I also had] a conflict with Laporta, unlike Xavi.”

🚨 Antonio Conte has been offered to Barcelona, who for now, prioritise the German way. @sport 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Ai6GL96qVz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 8, 2024

“He came from Qatar, and later joined Barcelona. He wasn’t used to negative press, he had only received praise. The press point a gun at you. If things don’t go well, it’s the coach’s fault. I also suffered that stress and pressure.”

There’s little doubt that the pressure at Barcelona is suffocating, and since the economic crisis and the departure of Lionel Messi, expectations have not dropped in line with the quality of the team. Looking ahead, Barcelona may have real problem – the way Xavi, Koeman and others are talking about the position, it could well put future candidates off the job.