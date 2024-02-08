Deal in principle agreed between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe – green light yet to arrive says report

As the future of Kylian Mbappe continues to occupy the headlines in Spain, it appears a resolution to his future is drawing nearer. After it was reported that Mbappe had decided to join Real Madrid, details of his demands were leaked, and now Caught Offside are reporting that a deal in principle has been agreed.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Mbappe would ask for €50m gross per annum, a signing bonus of €125m and a percentage of his image rights in order to sign for Los Blancos. On Wednesday evening, Cadena SER said that Los Blancos were willing to pay what they did for Jude Bellingham (€105m plus 30m in variables), consisting of €100m plus variables again for Mbappe. They did not confirm that Los Blancos would agree to his salary demands, but they will give up some of his image rights to Mbappe, and the signing bonus is close enough that it seems probable a deal could be hammered out.

Now Rudy Galetti claims that a deal in principle for the Frenchman. Mbappe had reportedly agreed a pact with PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi to inform him first of his decision, but the French giants are still trying to persuade him to stay currently. They are still speaking with Mbappe’s camp on a deal to renew him until 2027, but PSG are now fighting an uphill battle.

Real Madrid are anxiously awaiting the go ahead from Mbappe, and then they will start to set budgets for their pursuit of Alphonso Davies this summer.

As has been noted by most journalists, every new piece of information must be treated cautiously these days, after his shock U-turn in 2022. However the general direction of things seems to be leading him to the Santiago Bernabeu.