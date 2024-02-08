Chelsea linked with manager in Spain as pressure mounts on Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was once upon a time the fashionable manager in Spanish football, after impressing with Espanyol before his move to Southampton and later Tottenham Hotspur. Now he faces potentially being replaced by the new kid on the block.

Pressure is growing on Pochettino at Stamford Bridge as they continue to struggle for results. Despite the huge investment in the squad, albeit not all to Pochettino’s specifications, the Blues remain in 11th place, 15 points separated from the Champions League places.

There is increasing talk that he might not be retained beyond the summer, and if that is the case, El Chiringuito, via Sport, in Spain say that Girona coach Michel Sanchez is a candidate to replace him. The Catalan minnows currently sit second in La Liga, and despite having a lower half budget, have bettered the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid so far this season.

It is no surprise that Michel’s name is being linked with available big jobs. There are directors on the Barcelona board that feel he should replace Xavi Hernandez, while Michel was also mentioned when Eddie How came under pressure at Newcastle United earlier in the season. The idea that he might end up as Manchester City’s eventual replacement for Pep Guardiola continues to echo in Spain too, because of Girona’s part-ownership by the City Football Group.