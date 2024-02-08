Barcelona unlikely to include 23-year-old in deal to sign Aleix Garcia this summer

Barcelona are expected to make their move to sign Aleix Garcia in the summer. The 26-year-old has been in spectacular form for Girona this season, and he is expected to be available for no more than €20m, which would be a bargain consider his performances over the last 18 months in La Liga.

Barcelona hope to reduce the cost of the operation even further by including players as part of the deal. Reports have suggested that Oriol Romeu, who Girona are keen to re-sign, as well as Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre – both currently on loan at Michel Sanchez’s side – could be added in to lower the price.

Diario AS note that Romeu is highly likely to be used, as he looks to have no future at Barcelona. Additionally, they report that Eric Garcia won’t be included, as least at this stage, as the Catalan giants would prefer the 23-year-old to be assessed by their next manager before making a decision on his future.

Garcia’s return to Barcelona does make sense, as he has performed well with Girona this season. Furthermore, the likes of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have been linked with departures in the summer, so he would provide cover in this scenario.