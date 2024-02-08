Barcelona take interest in Senegalese midfielder amid pivot problems

Barcelona stated ahead of the January transfer window that they were keen to recruit a central midfielder that they felt they were lacking, but did not get one. Using the emergency signing rule to register Vitor Roque in place of Gavi, a late option to do the same emerged following Alejandro Balde’s injury, but they could not find the right fit. One of their options, Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy, proved much to expensive.

Lopy arrived at Almeria in the summer after impressing at Stade Reims for a fee that could rise to €10m including variables. MD say that Barcelona contacted Almeria, who despite having not won a game this season and looking set for relegation, were not willing to part with Lopy easily. Eintracht Frankfurt had also enquired about Lopy, and offered €15m for him, but Barcelona were asked for much more. He has a contract with the Andalusian side until 2029.

Standing out for his competence on the ball, physique and positioning, Lopy is a good base to build off in midfield, and has not looked out of place this season in spite of Almeria’s form. That much was demonstrated during the transfer window, when he was instrumental in Almeria almost pulling off a famous win at the Santiago Bernabeu. It seems, given the price tag, Barcelona are unlikely to return for him in the winter.