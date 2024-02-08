Barcelona star Lamine Yamal post Europe-leading statistic at just 16 years of age

It has been a rather dismal season for Barcelona so far, as they look well on course for a trophyless campaign. However, one of the silver linings has been the emergence of their La Masia stars, and especially Lamine Yamal.

The 16-year-old winger is already a key player in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and has started the last five matches across all competitions. He’s certainly been Barcelona’s most dangerous attacker player during this period, a role that he will surely look to hold for many, many years to come.

Lamine Yamal’s level, especially for a 16-year-old, has been utterly absurd, and that is portrayed by the fact that he is the forward with the highest dribbling success rate (59.7%) in Europe’s top five leagues, ahead of players such as Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, and Bayern Munich pair Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

🚨 Forwards with the highest dribbles success rate in the top five European leagues this season (at least 60 dribbles attempted). @OptaJose 59.7% – LAMINE YAMAL

58.6% – Jérémy Doku

55.5% – Leroy Sané

55.1% – Moses Simon

55.1% – Jamal Musiala. pic.twitter.com/wYaz7xiuHJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 8, 2024

Lamine Yamal looks set to continue playing a key role for Barcelona between now and the end of the season, although Xavi must be careful about managing his minutes over the coming months, so that any sort of burnout or long-term injury problems are avoided.