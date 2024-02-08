Barcelona star keen to represent Spain at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

It will be a very busy summer on the international front. Not only is there Euro 2024, for which Spain will be one of the favourites, the Olympic Games also take place in Paris, which is another competition that La Roja will be aiming for success in.

Barcelona will be grimacing at the prospect of their players possibly being involved at both tournaments, especially after the Pedri situation in 2021. The 21-year-old could well be called up to the Olympic squad once again, while teammate Lamine Yamal also has a strong chance of playing in Germany and Paris.

It remains to be seen whether either player would accept a call-up for the Olympics, but one Barcelona player that is keen to represent Spain is Ferran Torres. The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, has told the Spanish Football Federation that he would be willing to play in Paris, as per Relevo. Torres would be classed as an overage player, as he was born before 2001.

Barcelona are unlikely to be overly enthused at the prospect of Torres playing at Euro 2024 at the Olympics this summer, especially given the state of their injury problems this season. However, they may not have a say in the matter, as their player looks keen to play his part in Paris.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image