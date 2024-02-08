Barcelona planning to rekindle interest in La Liga pivot following failed January move

On Thursday, it was reported that Barcelona enquired to Almeria about the possibility of signing Dion Lopy during the winter transfer window. The 22-year-old has impressed since joining from Reims last summer, and he was seen as a possible to the Catalan club’s glaring problems in defensive midfield.

However, Almeria’s demands were too much for Barcelona, so a deal was not done, and the Senegalese has remained at the struggling Andalusian side, who look set for relegation at the end of the season.

Almeria’s asking price for Lopy could be reduced in the summer, provided that they are relegated from La Liga. Nevertheless, MD say that Barcelona will retain their interest in him going into the summer window, as the likelihood is that they won’t be able to spend big to address their pivot problems.

Barcelona are sure to run the rule over many targets in the build-up to the summer. Lopy is unlikely to remain at Almeria if they are relegated, at least for next season anyway, and he would surely jump at the chance to make the move to Catalonia.