Barcelona pip Real Betis to 17-year-old left-back eligible for Spain and England

Barcelona have promoted a number of youngsters in recent years, taking advantage of wave of talented teenagers amid their financial difficulties. It has started to leave gaps in their academy where those players would normally be though. As a consequence of those promotions and injuries, the Blaugrana have invested in a new left-back.

As reported by Sport, the Blaugrana have signed 17-year-old Alexander Dimitri Walton, of English and Catalan origin. He was playing for Escola Gava in the youth leagues, and the Blaugrana have decided to take a chance on him, slotting him into their Juvenil B side. The Catalan daily also say that Barcelona had to battle to get Walton, with Real Betis also showing interest in signing him.

Walton has always prided himself on his offensive play from the flanks and his good touch, but the early impression he has made is that he is also solid at the back and takes good decisions. His aim is to impress at Juvenil B, before making the jump to Juvenil A in the summer, from where the likes of Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu have made the jump, although the latter was starting to feature for Barca Atletic.

Currently Barcelona are on the hunt for a new left-back, with Marcos Alonso expected to leave. One of the options is to turn to Alex Valle, who is on loan at Levante currently, and is the most accomplished alternative so far after Alejandro Balde.