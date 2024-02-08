Barcelona have no plans to speak to manager with 9 trophies who has been offered to them

Barcelona’s hunt for their next manager might take them down many avenues, and while it appears they are willing to move outside of candidates that have played for them or been brought through the academy, there is only so far that flexibility will stretch. Antonio Conte is as rigid in his perspectives as they come, but he has been offered to the Blaugrana.

Sport say that the Italian coach would be willing to listen to Barcelona‘s proposal if they were interested in him. Conte has nine trophies across spells in Italy and England, including Juventus, Inter, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a stint as Italy manager. His vast experience and excellent record do not look as if they will be enough to get him an interview though, as the Blaugrana look for someone that more fits their style.

This is not the first time that Conte has been linked with a major job in Spain. Prior to Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment, and following Zinedine Zidane’s first exit, Sergio Ramos famously told the press that ‘respect is earned, not imposed’, which many took as a direct message to Florentino Perez, with Conte seemingly in the frame for the job.