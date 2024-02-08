Barcelona feel defender could be open to offers this summer – club would consider exit

Barcelona appear to be moving towards a summer which will continue at least one or two major sales this year, and it does not seem unfathomable that the club would be open to selling more of the players in their squad than they are determined to keep. One that falls into the former category is Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman was one of the major signings during the summer of the economic levers, arriving for in excess of €50m from Sevilla. While he was part of an iron-clad backline last season, the majority of which he spent at right-back, performing well, he has struggled this season.

Both at right-back and in central defence, Kounde continues to make seemingly explicable errors compared to his time at Sevilla. As such, MD say that Barcelona will consider offers for Kounde this summer, depending on how much is being offered. Importantly, they also feel he will do the same, bearing in mind that necessity to sell.

A contributing factor is the fact he does not want to play at right-back, while his performances have not warranted a place in the middle of defence given the competition. Ronald Araujo occupies the number one spot in the pecking order, while Inigo Martinez and Andreas Christensen have both outperformed Kounde this season. Even teenager Pau Cubarsi has looked more accomplished in recent weeks.