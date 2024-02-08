Athletic Club close to finalising new three-year contract for 10-goal striker

Things are very rosy for Athletic Club at the moment. They defeated Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday to give themselves a strong chance of winning the competition for the first time in 30 years, and in La Liga, they are currently in fifth, only three points off the Champions League places.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have been outstanding this season, and one of the big positives has been their attacking play, led by striker Gorka Guruzeta. The 27-year-old has bagged 10 goals across all competitions, with nine of those in La Liga.

Guruzeta only managed six goals in the entirety of last season, which is testament to his level of performances so far this campaign. He is about to rewarded for that too, as Diario AS report that a new deal is about to be finalised.

Guruzeta’s contract was recently extended to 2025 due to an appearance clause being triggered, but he will now sign a new three-year deal, keeping him at Athletic Club until the end of the 2026-27 season.