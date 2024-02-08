Arsenal scouting La Liga talent with eye-catching release clause ahead of possible summer move

Nico Williams is expected to be a man in demand this summer. Despite only signing a new contract at Athletic Club earlier this season, the 22-year-old has a high chance of leaving, as his release clause stayed at a meagre €50m.

The Premier League looks like being a likely destination for Williams. He has been linked with Liverpool and Aston Villa over the last 12 months, and according to The Mirror, Arsenal are also interested in signing him this summer. They have been making scouts checks in regards to the Spanish winger.

Athletic Club would be resigned to losing Williams this summer if anyone paid the release clause, and it would certainly be a blow if they were to be without him from the start of next season. However, they are more than capable of remaining a strong side in La Liga, as was shown by Wednesday’s victory over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, a match that Nico missed due to injury.