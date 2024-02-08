Analysis: Should Real Madrid re-sign Miguel Gutierrez from Girona this summer?

Real Madrid are expected to have a busy summer transfer window. Aside from the obvious situation with Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to announce in the coming weeks that he will be joining Los Blancos, the club are also set to make moves in the left-back department, both in terms of arrivals and sales.

Alphonso Davies is Real Madrid’s dream signing in his regard. The 23-year-old is one of the best left-backs in the world, and Los Blancos see him as holding down the position in their first team for many years to come. He also fits perfectly into the club’s transfer policy of signing younger players to become established players.

To make it better, Davies could be available on a cut-price deal in the summer. His contract ay Bayern Munich runs out in 2025, and if he doesn’t sign a renewal before the end of the season, he’s expected to be available on a lower price. However, this scenario has also seen Manchester City and Liverpool register their interest.

Bayern also remain confident of agreeing a new deal with Davies, so it’s far from certain that Real Madrid will get their man. If they can’t, they still have other options, one of which is very familiar to them: Miguel Gutierrez.

The 22-year-old, who came from the La Fabrica academy, has been in spectacular form for Girona this season, and has arguably been the best left-back in La Liga. Furthermore, he reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid, whom he left in 2022 to join the Catalan side.

As part of a deal that was agreed between Real Madrid and Girona, the former retained a buyback clause worth just €8m. This can be activated in the summer, and even if Davies is signed, it would probably be a smart thing for club bosses to do.

Gutierrez has attracted strong interest from the Premier League in recent months, so if desired, Real Madrid can re-sign him in order to sell him immediately at a profit. This would be a wise move from a financial sense, although they could even just decide to keep him, as he would be an excellent squad player.

However, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia already at the club, it would be overkill to have Davies, Gutierrez and those two on their books. Only two are needed, so the likelihood is that Gutierrez wouldn’t stick around in the event that he and Davies were signed.

It’s certainly an interesting situation to follow ahead of the summer. Real Madrid will surely go all-out for Davies, but Gutierrez would also represent an excellent market opportunity. He’s also probably an upgrade on Garcia, and is a much more attractive squad player than Mendy, whose own contract ends in 2025.