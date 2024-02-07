“We were just both enjoying ourselves” – Dani Alves gives testimony at alleged rape trial

The third day of the trial including Dani Alves took place on Wednesday. The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender has been accused of rape, over an incident that took place at the Sutton nightclub back in December 2022.

It was Alves’ turn to give his testimony, and he recounted his version of events of that day. He revealed that he had been drinking before heading out, and he would go on to talk about the incident involving the alleged victim at the nightclub, as per Sport.

“First, two girls came and they were there dancing for a while. That’s when the third girl was invited. We spent some time dancing, interacting, having a good time, enjoying each other. She started dancing closer to me.

“When I went to the bathroom, I told her I was going first, and she had me waiting there for a while. I thought she wasn’t going to come. I thought she didn’t want to come. (When she did), I pulled down my pants, sat down on the toilet bowl, got down on my knees and she started giving me fellatio.

“After the fellatio there came a moment when he sat on top of me. Never (did I stop her from leaving). We were just both enjoying ourselves there. At no point did she tell me anything about wanting to stop.”