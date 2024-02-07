UEFA add €500m to prize money in European competitions in wake of Super League situation

The European Super League situation has been a major talking point over the last few months. Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the charge for the proposed competition, which aims to take over from UEFA’s competitions in the neat future.

However, they have hit a road block, with many clubs having come out to denounce the competition, placing their backing behind UEFA in the process. The European football governing body are determined to remain in charge, and they have taken a big step towards staying there.

As per Relevo, UEFA have announced that €500m is being added to the overall prize pool across its three competitions. Furthermore, 93.5% of the competitions’ revenue will now go to the participating, with only 6.5%being retained by UEFA.

On top of this, the “bigger” clubs are set to benefit more, as these sides will a bigger television money split, based on their performances in Europe over the last 10 years.

This move could be seen as a way for UEFA to get any clubs that doubt it back onside. The changes also benefit Barcelona and Real Madrid, so it would be interesting to see if their stance ends up changing.