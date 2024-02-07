Turkish media believe they have key to starlet Arda Guler’s injury issues at Real Madrid

“I understand that there is a lot of pressure on him, because an entire country, Turkey, wants to see him play for Real Madrid, but the boy is 18 years old. His time will come,” said Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti of Arda Guler last week. There is no doubt still a clamor to see him in action more often though, especially as Turkey build up to the Euros.

Guler missed the first six months of the season due to a number of injuries, contracting two muscle problems, a relapse and undergoing surgery for a knee problem. However he is finally having cameos for Los Blancos.

His injury issues have been a headache for the medical staff at Real Madrid, leading to the head doctor being sacked by the club. In Turkey, several media outlets have concluded that the reason for Guler’s struggles have been related to the intensity of training, as reported to Relevo. They also compare his injury issues with those of Yunus Emre Konak, who was injured shortly after joining Brentford from Sivasspor in the summer too.

With Guler seemingly finding some fitness now, and Real Madrid hoping to go deep in the Champions League, there should be opportunities for Guler to build his fitness before the Euros in Germany. It seems highly likely that Guler will have a key role to play, but if he continues without game time, Vincenzo Montella may have to alter his plans.