Tottenham Hotspur star played key role in Sevilla signing 20-year-old forward in January

Sevilla had a strong winter transfer window, signing midfielders Lucien Agoume and Hannibal Mejbri, as well as adding Mateo Mejia and Alejo Veliz to their attacking options. The latter was the final player to arrive, joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Spurs rate Veliz very highly, and the move to Sevilla represents a good opportunity for the Argentine striker to establish himself in Europe. He failed to make an appearance against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, but he should be in contention for regular minutes between now and the summer.

During his introductory press conference, Veliz revealed that the idea of joining Sevilla was planted in his mind by Bryan Gil, his teammate at Spurs, who brought him to Andalusia at the back end of 2023, as per Diario AS.

“I came with Bryan a month and a half ago or so and we got to know Seville a little. Then we went to his town and Bryan always spoke very highly of the club. Before I came, I talked to him and asked him about everything. He told me to go ahead because everything was a 10.”

Veliz also revealed that he was in talks to sign for Sevilla before he headed to Spurs last summer.

“Before arriving in England there were already conversations with Sevilla. Rosario Central then decided that he was going to Tottenham, but there was already that link. I had seen videos of Sevilla and the fact that this has come up is a very nice step for me.”